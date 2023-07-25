CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » Amid Heavy Rains, Telangana Govt Changes School Timings
Amid Heavy Rains, Telangana Govt Changes School Timings

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 09:15 IST

Telangana, India

These new timings are not applicable in Hyderabad and Secunderabad (Representative image)

As per the orders of the state education department, schools will start at 9.30 am from now on. Primary schools will function till 4.15 pm

The state government has issued orders to change the school timings in Telangana. As per the orders of the state education department, schools will start at 9.30 am from now on. Primary schools will function till 4.15 pm. While upper primary and high schools will function till 4.45 pm. The same timings are applicable for the primary schools running on the high school campus.

The state government took this decision because of heavy rains in Telangana. The state education department has issued orders to this effect. However, these timings are not applicable in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. These new timings are applicable to all schools in Telangana state except the twin cities, which will have to follow the usual academic calendar.

The Department of Education issued instructions to the offices of the Regional Joint Director of School Education and DEO to inform all primary and high schools regarding the new timings of the schools.

Telangana is likely to receive heavy rains for three to four days from July 24. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to fall in many areas on July 25 and 26 including Adilabad, Asifabad, Manchiryala, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda and other districts.

The Telangana government had earlier extended the holidays for educational institutions in the wake of the rains. The government had already announced holidays on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday due to rain. The Meteorological department had also announced that there will be heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh as well. The Indian Meteorological Department has revealed that there are chances of heavy rains in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra in the coming three days under the influence of surface circulation in the North West Bay of Bengal. However, the AP government has not made any announcement on school holidays till now.

