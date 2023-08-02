Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Launches MSc in Yoga and Cognitive Science

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has launched “India’s first" MSc in Yoga and Cognitive Science programme. Registration for the programme has begun, and the first batch is scheduled to begin in September. To be offered by Amrita Mind Brain Centre, the course combines ancient Yoga practices with cutting-edge insights from cognitive science, the varsity said.

Candidates eligible for this programme must possess a bachelor’s degree in any science discipline, such as mathematics, physics, biology, biotechnology, psychology, engineering, or medicine. While prior knowledge in yoga, neuroscience, or computer science is preferred, it is not mandatory.

The master’s course has been “meticulously crafted to explore the intricate connections between the mind, body, and consciousness, fostering a profound understanding of human behavior and cognition," said the institute. It is a four-semester and the curriculum comprises of Yoga philosophy and practices, the impact of the Sanskrit language on cognition, human anatomy and physiology, and cognitive science and neuroscience.

The admission process for the MSc in Yoga and Cognitive Science programme involves several stages. After qualifying for the UG examination, shortlisted candidates will undergo a rigorous interview to assess their aptitude, passion, and alignment with the programme’s objectives. Upon successful completion of the interview, candidates will be granted provisional admission to the programme.

The university had earlier collaborated with the Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland to offer a dual degree programme in computer science and engineering. Students from both countries can earn two degrees via the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in computer science and engineering programme from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham followed by a Master of Science (MSc) in Computer Science or Master of Data Science (MDataSci) from the University of Auckland. The dual-degree programme will also offer industry-based internship opportunities to the students. After completing the two degrees, students will also be eligible for a post-study work visa in New Zealand, the institute had said.