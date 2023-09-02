Andhra Pradesh NEET PG Phase 1 Admissions Cancelled Due To Fake NMC Permission Letters

Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada recently released a notice informing that they have cancelled the Andhra Pradesh NEET PG Phase 1 Admissions 2023.

According to the notice issued by the university on August 31, Andhra Pradesh postgraduate medical admissions under NEET PG Phase 1 counselling 2023 have been cancelled due to a fake letter of permission issued on behalf of the president of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) to Santhiram Medical College, Kurnool.

“In continuation to this Office Notification vide reference 2nd cited, it is hereby notified that the Phase-I admissions into Competent Authority Quota (In-service & Non-service) and Management Quota for PG(Medical) courses for the academic year 2023-24 are herewith stands cancelled,” read the official notice.

It is to be noted that the Phase I notification for exercising fresh web options along with the revised seat matrix will be issued by the University shortly, the varsity adds.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) in Delhi stated that the MARB has not issued any letter of renewal or authorisation to increase the number of MS seats at Santhiram Medical College.

The commission has also alerted candidates about the spread of false permission letters claiming seat increases in MS Ophthalmology (Master of Surgery) from 5 to 10, MD General Medicine (Doctor of Medicine) from 7 to 24, and MS ENT (Master of Surgery in Ear Nose & Throat) from 1 to 4.

Andhra Pradesh NEET PG admission is based on NEET PG and NEET MDS results, respectively. There will be three rounds of AP PG 2023 medical counselling, including a mop-up round.

This year, a total of 950 seats under the 50 per cent state quota and 403 management quota MD/MS/PG Diploma and MDS seats in Andhra Pradesh will be filled via AP NEET PG medical admission. Additionally, admission to the remaining 50 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be provided through the MCC’s NEET PG 2023 counselling.

AP NEET PG Admission 2023: Cut-off

To be eligible for AP PG medical/dental admission, candidates must meet the NBE’s minimal cut-off. The cut-off is the eligibility condition for AP NEET PG admission 2023, which candidates must meet.

Candidates must meet the NEET PG cut-off to be admitted to the AP MD/MS 2023 programme. For Andhra Pradesh MDS admission, applicants must achieve the NEET MDS 2023 cut-off.

AP NEET PG Admission 2023: Documents Required During Admission Process

- Provisional admission letter/order issued by Dr NTRUHS.

- NEET PG or NEET MDS admit card 2023.

- NEET PG or NEET MDS rank card 2023.

- Class 10- and 12-mark sheet as well as pass certificate.

- MBBS degree certificate and marks memo.

- Internship certificate (mandatory)

- MCI/DCI registration certificate.

- Migration certificate

- Caste certificate

- Valid ID proof - Aadhar card and PAN card.

- Anti-ragging affidavit

- Indemnity bond

- Recent passport-size photograph.