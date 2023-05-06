Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2023 Today: Where to Check

The Directorate of Government Examination, (DGE) Andhra Pradesh will announced the SSC (class 10) results 2023 today, May 6 at 11 Am. The results will be announced by the Education Minister Shri Botsa Satyanarayana. Students will be able to check their results at 11 am as soon as the board activates the link tbse.ap.gov.in. There are other links as well from where students can access their result bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, bseap.org, rtgs.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, and bieap.gov.in.

AP SSC result 2023: How to check online?

Step 1: Log on to the official website of BIEAP at bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP SSC result 2023 link on the homepage of the website after result declaration

Step 3: Enter the required details (roll number and registration) and submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the result for future use

AP SSC result 2023 via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.

AP SSC result 2023: Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar number

Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.

The AP Class 10 Board Examination 2023 was conducted from April 3 to 18, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download their AP 10th Results 2023 at bse.ap.gov.in by using their roll number. Once the results are declared, the direct link to check the AP 10th Result 2023 will be provided on the official website. Over 6 lakh students appeared for the AP Matriculation Exam 2023. The total passing percentage for AP SSC Result 2023 will be announced along with the results. Last year, the overall pass percentage for AP SSC Result was 94.88%. Out of this, the pass percentage for boys was 93.68% and for girls, it was 95.09%.

