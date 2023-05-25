Anna University to Discontinue BE Programmes With Low Enrollment Rate

Anna University has temporarily suspended the admission process for certain undergraduate (UG) degree courses. The suspension, which will come into effect from the new academic year, has been announced due to poor enrolment in these courses. Among the several programmes, the university has decided to suspend bachelor’s in engineering (BE) courses in civil and mechanical streams that were offered in Tamil medium in 11 of the varsity’s affiliated colleges. Additionally, the BE Civil and Mechanical courses which are offered in English medium will also be discontinued at four constituent colleges from this year onwards.

Anna University’s Centre for Academic Courses communicated the decision to all affiliated colleges through an official notification. The circular comes at the time when the counselling for engineering admissions has been scheduled to start on July 2.

The BE (civil and mechanical) programme in Tamil medium has been discontinued in constituent colleges - also known as University College of Engineering (UCEs) - located in Ariyalur, Dindigul, Panruti, Pattukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thirukkuvalai, Nagercoil and Thoothukudi. Meanwhile, the BE Mechanical programmes in Tamil medium have been suspended in Villupuram and Arni UCEs and BE (Civil) course in Tamil medium discontinued in Tindivanam’s UCE.

The BE (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) in English medium has been suspended in Thirukkuvalai UCEs. While the BE courses (civil and mechanical) courses in English medium are discontinued in Ariyalur and Pattukottai UCEs.

Tamil Nadu | Anna University temporarily suspends admission to various Tamil and English medium undergraduate degree programs in constituent colleges of the University with effect from the academic year 2023-2024 pic.twitter.com/K78vBuyqyl— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

“The situation was so bad that in most of the 11 colleges, there were less than 10 students in civil engineering and mechanical engineering courses last academic year. The varsity’s financial burden kept mounting due to these courses,” a senior official from Anna University told New Indian Express. The official added that the varsity will focus on adding new-age / vocational courses that can guarantee employment in the future.

The varsity has a total of 13 constituent colleges in small towns/districts of the state. A majority of colleges affiliated with Anna University have been struggling to maintain a healthy enrolment rate. In the last four years, UCEs located in Thirukkuvalai and Ramanathapuram have managed to fill up only 26 per cent and 22 per cent of their seats.