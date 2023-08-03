Anna University to Prepare Question Papers for Autonomous Engineering Colleges

Anna University, one of Tamil Nadu’s most prestigious educational institutions, is about to take a big step toward assessing the quality of students enrolled at autonomous engineering colleges. The institution intends to send experts to prepare question papers for one exam for one semester and analyse answer scripts commencing with the current academic year (2023-24).

Approximately 90 out of 446 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu enjoy autonomous status, giving them the authority to set question papers and evaluate students’ performance. Some of these institutions have reported a notable increase in their pass percentage after obtaining autonomous status. However, certain colleges have been relying on external experts to set question papers, leading to disparities in evaluation methods.

In response to this situation, Anna University’s vice-chancellor, R Velraj, confirmed that the university’s academic council has recently passed a resolution to set the question paper for one exam. Times of India quoted Velraj saying, “This will reveal the real status of the students.” However, it is important to note that this rule will not be applicable to engineering colleges with top 100 NIRF rankings, NAAC A++ grade, and departments accredited with six years of NBA accreditation.

Meanwhile, the principals of autonomous colleges expressed dissatisfaction, stating that it could compromise the autonomy of their institutions.

In another major decision, Anna University plans to streamline the learning process for engineering students by integrating theory and lab classes. Velraj further explained saying that instead of different faculty members handling theory and practical classes, the university will implement a new system where the same faculty member who conducts the theory class will also lead the practical class on the following day.

The integration of theory and lab classes will be initially implemented on four campuses, including the College of Engineering, Guindy (CEC), Alagappa College of Technology (AC Tech), and School of Architecture, Madras Institute of Technology (MIT), and Planning (SAP).

Furthermore, the university has decided to introduce an academic administration fee of Rs 2,000 for students enrolled in autonomous colleges. The news outlet further reported that a university official defended the fee, stating that Anna University actively supports autonomous colleges and undertakes numerous responsibilities to ensure their smooth functioning. The decision to charge a fee for these services was approved by the university syndicate.