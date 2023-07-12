Anna University UG, PG Exam Result 2023 Declared on annauniv.edu

Anna University has announced the results for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses which were held in April and May 2023. Students who appeared for the UG and PG exams can now access the results from the websites — coe1.annauniv.edu, and annauniv.edu.

To access the results, candidates must proceed to the student login section on the website and enter their login credentials, such as their hall ticket number and other necessary details. The original passing certificate will be made available on the website at a later date.

Anna University Results 2023: How To Download

To download the Anna University mark sheet 2023 for semester-end exams, students can follow the step-by-step process mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Locate the link for Anna University April & May 2023 Exam UG/PG Results.

Step 3: Enter your accurate login credentials, including the hall ticket number and other required information.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your Anna University PG & UG Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result scorecard and print a copy of the same for future reference.

Anna University offers a variety of courses, including BA, B.Com, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc, B.E, B.Tech, M.E, M.Tech, B.Arch, M.Arch, etc. According to a report by Times Now, Anna University has made preparations to provide drone training to farmers. Approximately 400 farmers from Tamil Nadu will receive instruction on drone operation, flying techniques, and repair. The training programme, spanning two weeks, will take place at the Centre for Aerospace Research Remote Pilot Training Organisation, located at Madras Institute of Technology in Chromepet, one of the university’s campuses.