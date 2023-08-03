Another NEET Aspirant From UP Dies By Suicide in Kota

A student from Uttar Pradesh, Manjot Chhabra, has died by suicide in Kota. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant had gone to Kota earlier this earlier to prepare for the medical entrance exam, according to NDTV. This takes the number of suicides in Kota to 17 this year.

As per reports, the student from UP’s Rampur had enrolled with a coaching centre to prepare for NEET. He was found dead at his hostel today morning. Every year, lakhs of students from across the country go to the education hub to prepare for competitive exams including NEET and JEE for admission to the country’s top engineering and medical colleges.

A few days ago, another student, Pushpendra Singh, died by suicide by hanging himself at Kota. The student had come to Kota only a week back to prepare for NEET and was living in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in the hostel with his uncle’s son. According to the police, there was no suicide note.

While his cousin had gone to the market, Pushpendra allegedly hanged himself. When he returned after some time, he found the gate of the room closed. He called Pushpendra, but when the gate did not open, he called the hostel operator and informed them about the closure of the gate. The hostel operator then smashed the door, and Pushpendra was seen hanging. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The relatives reached Kota from Jalore on Monday morning. In their presence, the police got the postmortem done and handed over the dead body to the relatives.

Last year, around 15 cases of suicide by students were registered in Kota.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)