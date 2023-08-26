Answering All Questions To 5 Options On OMR Sheets, RPSC Introduces New Exam Rules

The RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission) has issued an important update concerning its recruitment exam. As per the latest decision, candidates are now required to provide an answer for every question in the examination. Failure to answer a question will result in negative markings. This rule will be effective in the forthcoming RPSC recruitment exam.

As per reports, the revised format will include five options for every question. The fifth option acts as a ‘no question’ alternative, enabling candidates to refrain from answering a specific question if they opt not to. Among these options, candidates are required to mark only one circle using a ballpoint pen on the OMR sheet and it is mandatory to answer all questions.

Those who choose not to answer any question can utilise the fifth option provided. If no option is selected, a deduction of 1/3 marks per question will be applied. Additionally, failing to choose options for more than 10 per cent of the questions will result in disqualification from the examination.

Also, it is now mandatory to keep the copy of the OMR sheet safe until the selection process. After the exam, candidates should hand over their original OMR sheet to the invigilator. Afterwards, the invigilator will give back the carbon copy to the candidates, while holding onto the original one.

During the Professor (Secondary Education Department) competitive examination in 2022, held from October 11 to October 21, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission implemented specific steps to monitor candidates who left their OMR sheets empty. Invigilators were directed to note and sign blank OMR sheets. Centre superintendents were responsible for compiling a list of such candidates and submitting it to the commission.

The RPSC administration is implementing this change to guarantee that there are no unanswered questions or unattended answers at any level. In this situation, any potential alterations to the OMR sheet or attempts to fill in answers for previously unanswered questions will be eliminated.