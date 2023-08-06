National Research Foundation Bill 2023 Introduced In Lok Sabha

Union Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday, August 4, introduced the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill (NRF), 2023 in the Lok Sabha. The bill proposes to create the National Research Foundation, a new agency that will provide high-level strategic direction for research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

If the bill is passed, the NRF would succeed the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), which was founded in 2008. The SERB was made up of a governing board chaired by the Secretary of Science and Technology, as well as secretaries from different ministries, including the health ministry, the Indian Council of Medical Research and representatives from other government research institutions.

In June, the Union Cabinet had cleared the NRF Bill. An allocation of Rs 50,000 crore over the next five years was also made to boost research and development through various research institutions, universities and colleges.

“The bill, after approval in Parliament, will establish NRF, an apex body to provide high-level strategic direction of scientific research in the country as per recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), at a total estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore during five years (2023-28),” the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.

The government intends to raise Rs 36,000 crore via investments from philanthropists and industries, while the remaining amount will be sponsored by the government, also Rs 10,000 crore from the Centre, and Rs 4,000 crore through the merger of SERB with NRF, according to a Hindustan Times report.

In addition, the NRF’s administrative department will be the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The NRF’s governing body will be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be the ex-officio president and the executive council will be chaired by the principal scientific advisor.

According to the government, the NRF would develop relationships among industry, academia, and government departments as well as research institutes. The foundation would create an interface for involvement and inputs from industries and state governments to carry forward research and innovation at different institutions in coordination with scientific ministries.

It will also focus on developing a policy framework and implementing regulatory mechanisms that can stimulate collaboration and greater industry spending on research and development.