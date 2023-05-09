AP EAMCET 2023 Admit Card Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Steps To Download

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2023 today, May 9.

Candidates who have enrolled for the AP EAMCET 2023 exam can get their admit cards from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates are encouraged to read and follow the directions given on their admit card.

The AP EAMCET Engineering Exam 2023 is slated to take place from May 15 to May 18. The AP EAMCET Agriculture and Pharmacy Exam 2023 will take place on May 22 and May 23. All of these examinations will be held in two sessions, each lasting three hours. The first shift would run from 9 AM to 12 PM., and the second shift is from 3 PM to 6 PM. The AP EAMCET 2023 preliminary answer key will be made available on May 24 at 9 AM, according to the tentative schedule. On May 26, candidates will have the opportunity to raise any grievances or objections that they may have.

AP EAMCET 2023 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the link that reads “AP EAPCET - 2023”. This will direct you to a new tab with instructions.

Step 3: Select the “Download admit card” link.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials such as registration/ application number.

Step 5: A new window will open to display the AP EAMCET 2023 admit card. Check all the details on the admit card carefully.

Step 6: Download the AP EAPCET - 2023 admit card and take a printout of the same for the exam day.

The engineering exam will consist of 160 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), containing 80 questions on mathematics and 40 questions on physics and chemistry, respectively. The agriculture and pharmacy exams will also feature 160 questions, including 80 on botany (40 on botany, 40 on zoology) and 40 each on physics and chemistry.

Each question will be worth one mark, and there will be no negative grading. Students who successfully clear the AP EAMCET exam are granted admission to a variety of undergraduate programmes offered by participating colleges and universities of Andhra Pradesh.

