AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Date and Time, Eligibility Criteria and Procedure

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), responsible for administering the AP EAPCET, will soon release the counselling dates for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023. The announcement of the AP EAPCET counselling 2023 will be made on the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The counselling process is expected to commence in the second week of July 2023. The APSCHE released the AP EAPCET result on June 14 on its official website. The exam was held from May 15 to 23.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who fulfill the necessary requirements are eligible for AP EAMCET counselling in 2023. To qualify for web-based counselling, candidates must meet the following criteria:

1. Successfully clear the AP EAMCET 2023 examination and achieve a rank.

2. Pass the 10+2 or an equivalent examination.

3. General category candidates must score a minimum of 45% marks (44.5% and above) in the group subjects.

4. Reserved category candidates (BC/SC/ST) should obtain at least 40% marks (39.5% and above) in the group subjects.

5. All candidates should have attained the age of 16.

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Procedure

The AP EAMCET 2023 counseling procedure will involve candidates registration, submitting their basic information online, paying a processing fee, and undergoing certificate verification if they have reserved a slot. Additionally, students will be able to verify their uploaded certificates at designated help-line centers. The counselling for AP EAPCET 2023 will be conducted in multiple phases.

Here’s the step-by-step guide about the counselling process mentioned below:

STEP 1: Registration

To participate in the counseling procedure, the initial step is to register yourself by visiting the official website through the provided link. Once the counseling date is announced by the authorities, the link will become active on the homepage of the website, allowing you to easily apply.

STEP 2: Document Verification

The second step involves verifying your documents. Below, we have listed all the required documents that you must bring to the designated center for verification in order to proceed with further rounds.

STEP 3: Choice Filling

Students will have the opportunity to select their preferred college and course by logging into their portal on the official website.

STEP 4: Seat Allotment

Once the choice-filling step is completed, the process of seat allocation will commence. During this process, students will be assigned seats based on their exam scores, choice preferences, and seat availability.

STEP 4: Payment

The final step is to pay the counseling fee if you are satisfied with the allotted seat, in order to secure and confirm your seat. If you are not satisfied with the assigned seat, you can wait for the next round of counseling.

STEP 6: Reporting

To confirm admission into the college, you need to visit the allotted institution with the required documents and the payment receipt for the counseling fee.