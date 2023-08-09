AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule Revised, Seat Allotment to be Released on August 23

On August 8, the Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education and APSCHE issued a revised timetable for AP EAMCET Counselling 2023. Candidates who intend to participate in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test 2023 web counselling procedure can view the revised schedule on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The AP EAMCET 2023 web option input window will be active until August 14, with candidates allowed to change their options until August 16. Once the options are finalised, APSCHE will allocate seats to the candidate based on their selected options. The AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 result will be announced on August 23, according to the revised schedule.

After the seat allotment results are released, candidates must self-report and report to their assigned college between August 23 and 31. Classes will begin on August 31.

Web options must be submitted by candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2023. It is important that you submit your course and college selections because seat allocation will be based on your choices. Continue reading to learn how to submit online choices.

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule: How to Check

Candidates can gain access to it by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Go to the official site of AP EAPCET ateapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on the AP EAMCET revised schedule.

Step 3: Check out the new dates.

Step 4: Download the PDF and keep a hard copy of the same.

AP EAMCET 2023 Counseling: Important dates

Here are the updated AP EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule dates that applicants need to be aware of

Activation of Option Entry Link: 7 August

Last Date for Option Entry: 14 August

Date of Changing Options: 16 August

Seat Allotment Result 2023 Release Date: 23 August

Reporting and Joining at Allotted Colleges: 23 to 31 August

Commencement of Classwork: 31 August 223

The AP EAMCET 2023 counselling round is open to applicants who wish to pursue B.E./B. Tech courses in (a) university & private engineering institutions and (b) private universities and colleges in Andhra Pradesh under the Convenor Quota in the academic year 2022-203-24. Candidates can learn more about AP EAMCET by visiting their official website.