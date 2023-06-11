AP EAMCET 2023 Result Likely By This week, Check Latest Update

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is preparing to declare the result of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/ AP EAPCET) 2023 soon. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to access their scores from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The APSCHE Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy reportedly announced that the AP EAMCET 2023 result would be declared on June 12.

The preliminary answer key for the AP EAMCET 2023 was released on May 24. Candidates were then allowed to raise objections or challenges, if any, till May 26. The AP EAMCET (engineering exam) 2023 was conducted from May 15 to May 18. While the AP EAMCET (Agriculture and Pharmacy exam) 2023 was scheduled from May 22 and May 23. All exams were held in two shifts for a duration of three hours. The first shift was from 9 AM to 12 noon while the second shift was scheduled from 3 PM to 6 PM.

AP EAMCET Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official page of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the link provided for ‘AP EAMCET Result 2023’.

Step 3: As a new login window opens, enter your credentials correctly in the given space and submit.

Step 4: The AP EAMCET 2023 scorecard will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check your scorecard and download it. Also, take a hard copy of the AP EAMCET 2023 result for further reference.

To pass the AP EAMCET 2023 exam, candidates need to secure at least 25 per cent marks. There are no minimum qualifying scores for students belonging to Schedule Tribe (ST) and Schedule Caste (SC) categories.

Candidates who clear the AP EAMCET are qualified for admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by participating institutes of Andhra Pradesh.

Last year, the AP EAMCET was held from July 4 to July 8 and the results were announced during the last week of July. Boya Haren Satvik stood first in the Engineering stream, while Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy ranked first in the Agriculture stream.