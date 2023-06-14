AP EAMCET 2023 Results: 76.32% Pass Engineering Stream Exam, 89.65% Clear Agriculture

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 results have been announced today, June 14 by education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana at a press conference. A total of 76.32% of students cleared the exam in the engineering stream while 89.65% cleared the exam in the agriculture and pharmacy stream.

A total of 3,38,739 candidates had registered for AP EAPCET 2023, out of which 2.38 lakh applied in the engineering stream exam and 1,00,559 candidates applied in the agriculture and pharmacy exam. A total of 1,71,514 students qualified for the AP EAMCET 2023 engineering stream examination. While out of 90,573 students who took the exam in the agricultural stream, a total of 81,203 qualified for it.

Students who took the exam will be able to access their mark sheets at the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, by using their registration number and hall ticket number. The entrance exam for the engineering stream candidates was held from May 15 to 19 and for agriculture and pharmacy candidates, it was conducted on May 22 and 23.

AP EAMCET 2023 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP EAMCET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link mentioned to check the AP EAPCET 2023 result link

Step 3: Candidates have to log in with their credentials including registration number and hall ticket number

Step 4: Your AP EAMCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

For those who cleared the exam, the APSCHE authorities will hold counselling sessions for the selected applicants. Accordingly, they will be given seats in engineering, agricultural, and pharmacy programmes in colleges all around the state.