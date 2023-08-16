AP EAMCET 2023 Web Option Entry to End Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2023 counselling web options entry window is set to conclude today, August 16. Applicants can visit the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, and make any necessary modifications to their submitted applications for the AP EAPCET counselling 2023. Candidates are advised to prioritise their top choice of courses and colleges first before filling out the selections so that they are taken into account throughout the seat allocation process. To make modifications to the online choices for allotment, applicants must first visit the official website and log in using their AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket number and date of birth.

AP EAPCET 2023 qualified applicants will have their seats assigned by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) based on their communicated preferences. On August 23, candidates will be able to view the allocation results on the official website.

AP EAPCET 2023 Allotment Web Option Entry: How to fill

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the AP EAPCET 2023 web option link on the official website

Step 3: Enter the AP EAPCET 2023 admit card number and date of birth on the portal

Step 4: Fill out your college and course choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Submit the AP EAPCET 2023 web options and download the page for future records.

Candidates who are assigned seats must report to their respective colleges between August 23 and August 31. Classes for B.E./B. Tech programmes at Andhra Pradesh’s universities and private engineering institutions are set to commence on August 31.

AP EAPCET 2023 Seat Allotment: Documents required during reporting

Candidates must bring originals as well as copies of the documents listed below while reporting to their assigned colleges.

—– AP EAMCET Hall Ticket

—– AP EAMCET Rank Card

—– DOB proof (class 10-mark sheet)

—– Class 12 Marksheet and passing certificate

—– Transfer certificate

—– Andhra Pradesh state residence certificate

—– Integrated community certificate (if any)

—– EWS certificate (if required)

— Category certificate (if any)

—– Residence proof

—– Income certificate

—– Local status certificate