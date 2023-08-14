AP EAMCET 2023 Web Option Filling Window to Close Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education will be closing the window for candidates to wrap up the web options filling process for the AP EAMCET 2023 counselling process today, August 14. Candidates who have passed the AP EAPCET 2023 entrance examinations and are qualified for the counselling procedure can go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and fill out the web options entry form for the seat allocation process.

Candidates must finish the web option entry in order to be included in the AP EAMCET 2023 seat allocation procedure. The AP EAPCET hall ticket number and the candidate’s date of birth are necessary details required for accessing the web option filling process portal. Candidates are recommended to list their preferred courses and colleges first while filling out the options so that they would be taken into account throughout the allocation process.

Candidates will be given the opportunity to amend their selections entered on August 16, according to the schedule. On August 23, the results of the AP EAPCET 2023 seat allotment will be released. Candidates who have been granted seats must self-join and report at their respective colleges between August 23 and August 31.

AP EAMCET 2023 Web Options: How to Submit

Candidates who qualify for the seat allotment web options entry processes should go to the AP EAPCET official website and fill up their online options.

Step 1: Go to the official AP EAPCET 2023 counselling website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Select the web option link provided.

Step 3: Fill out your AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket number and birth date.

Step 4: In the order of preference, enter your course and college preferences.

Step 5: Save your AP EAPCET 2023 counselling web option selections and click the submit button.

AP EAMCET 2023: How to retrieve password

Candidates must provide their password in order to gain access to the AP EAMCET counselling portal. If you have forgotten your password, you may recover it by following these steps:

Step 1: On your mobile phone, enter APEAMCETSPACE > 01SPACE > hallticket number on the messages application.

Step 2: Send the text message from your registered mobile number to 8790499899.

Step 3: The login ID will be issued to you through SMS.