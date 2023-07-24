AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins, How to Apply

The online registration process for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) counselling 2023 has been started by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today, July 24. Students who have passed the AP EAMCET 2023 can now apply for counselling on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The registration process includes four steps which are – online candidate registration, checking payment status, printing of application form and checking application or verification status.

According to the official schedule, the online registration window and payment of fees will be active from July 24 to August 3. Document verification will take place from July 25 to August 4. Students are advised to exercise their web options from August 3 to August 8. They can also change the options on August 9.

The seat allotment result of AP EAMCET 2023 counselling will be declared on August 12. The seat allotment will be entirely based on the choice-filling and availability of seats. Meanwhile, candidates need to self-report at allotted universities/colleges between August 13 and August 14. The classes for the new batch of students will commence on August 16.

AP EAMCET Counselling Schedule (First Phase)

- Online Registration and Payment of Processing Fee: July 24 to August 3

- Online Verification of uploaded documents at notified Help Line centres: July 25 to August 4.

- Exercising the Web Options: August 3 to August 8.

- Change of options for the candidates: August 9.

- Allotment of Seats: August 12.

- Self-Reporting and reporting at college: August 13 and August 14.

- Commencement of classwork: August 16.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to APSCHE’s official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the main portal, click on the ‘EAPCET admission’ link.

Step 3: Select the ‘registration’ link.

Step 4: Enter the EAPCET 2023 admit card number and date of birth on the login window.

Step 5: The registration form with basic information will appear, verify all the details and submit the counselling fee.

Step 6: To complete the admission process, upload all the necessary documents.

Step 7: Once the document verification is done, fill out the colleges and programmes as per your choice.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: Application Fee

Those belonging to the open and other backward classes (OBC) categories need to pay a counselling fee of Rs 1,200. While students belonging to scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) have to pay Rs 600 for the same.