AP EAMCET 2023: Rejected Applicants Can Upload Qualifying Marks, Documents Till June 20

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) results 2023 have been announced on June 14. The body has now issued an important notification for all the qualified candidates. The notice requests the candidates to upload qualifying examination marks and other relevant documents till June 20. The process to upload the material is online and has started today, June 16.

The official notification reads, “All the candidates who have qualified in AP EAPCET – 2023 and who have not uploaded their qualifying examination marks or who have been rejected earlier for not submitting proper documents, can upload their qualifying examination marks from 16-06-2023, 10:00 AM an onwards up to 20-06-2023 05:00 PM, through online mode."

AP EAMCET: How To Upload Marks

Step 1- Visit the official website of AP EAMCET, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, a declaration note link will be present. the link mentions as ‘DECLARATION FORM (Only For Students Who Passed Qualifying Examination)’

Step 3- Enter the required credentials and select the submit button.

Step 4- Your screen will display the declaration form and you can fill the necessary options.

Step 5- Select the submit option. Candidates can download the form and it is advised to keep a hard copy of the same.

It has to be remembered that all the documents uploaded should be clear, especially, marks memos uploaded must be visible. The option to upload documents is not available for the candidates who are passed in the intermediate Advance supplementary examinations of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and who got qualified in AP EAPCET – 2023. Students facing any confusion or problem in uploading material should contact the relevant authority.

The official note also mentions that candidates who have qualified the regular Intermediate examination of AP/Telangana held in March/April 2023 but have not given their second year Hall Ticket number in the application have to submit a copy of their second year Hall Ticket with a request to make the corrections in the Qualifying exam Hall Ticket number mentioning their AP EAPCET-2023 Application Number or Hall ticket Number. Students have to mail these documents to helpdeskapeapcet2023@gmail.com.

A total of 76.32% of students cleared the exam in the engineering stream while 89.65% cleared the exam in the agriculture and pharmacy stream. A total of 3,38,739 candidates had registered for AP EAPCET 2023, out of which 2.38 lakh applied in the engineering stream exam and 1,00,559 candidates applied in the agriculture and pharmacy exam. A total of 1,71,514 students qualified for the AP EAMCET 2023 engineering stream examination. While out of 90,573 students who took the exam in the agricultural stream, a total of 81,203 qualified for it.