AP EAMCET Result 2023 Live: AP EAPCET 2023 Scorecards Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 10:39 IST
Andhra Pradesh, India
AP EAMCET Result 2023 Live: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 result will be declared today, June 14 at 10:30 AM, as per media reports. However, there have been no official confirmation yet. Students who took the exam will be able to access their mark sheets at the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, by using their registration number and hall ticket number. The entrance exam for the engineering stream candidates was held from May 15 to 19 and for agriculture and pharmacy candidates, it was conducted on May 22 and 23. All exams were held in two shifts Read More
Step 1: Go to the official website of AP EAMCET
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link mentioned to check the AP EAPCET 2023 result link
Step 3: Candidates have to log in with their credentials including registration number and hall ticket number
Step 4: Your AP EAMCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference
The AP EAMCET 2023 scorecard will have the following details:
Last year, the AP EAMCET was held from July 4 to July 8 and the results were announced during the last week of July. Boya Haren Satvik stood first in the Engineering stream, while Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy ranked first in the Agriculture stream.
As compared to last year, this year’s examination has observed more number of applications. As reported by reports, over 53,000 more candidates have applied. The total number of applications for engineering courses stood at 2,05,295.
Candidates will need their admit cards to check their marks. The admit cards contain the roll number of the candidates which is required to access the online scorecards.
To pass the exam, candidates need to secure at least 25 per cent marks. There are no minimum qualifying scores for students belonging to Schedule Tribe (ST) and Schedule Caste (SC) categories.
Candidates are advised to visit the AP EAMCET official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, to check their results once released.
The AP EAMCET 2023 was administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE).
The AP EAPCET 2023 engineering stream exam was administered from May 15 to May 19, while the agriculture and pharmacy course exams were conducted from May 22 to May 23. Each exam lasted three hours and was administered in two sessions. The first shift had been scheduled from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2023 today, June 14 at 10:30 am. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their scores from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, once it releases.
Candidates who are selected in the different seat allotments rounds must report to the institute and enrol by paying the required fee. The allotments will be invalidated if any candidate does not show up at the designated college on the dates specified by the authorities.
Students who pass the AP EAMCET exam in 2023 are eligible for admission for various undergraduate courses offered by participating institutes of Andhra Pradesh.
The test for agriculture and medicine will have 160 multiple-choice questions. The examination question paper will include 80 questions on botany (40 on botany and 40 on zoology), and 80 questions on physics and chemistry. Each question will be worth one mark, and there will be no negative grading.
According to the AP EMACET exam format, there will be 160 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the engineering examination, including 80 questions in mathematics and 40 each in chemistry and physics.
Boya Haren Sathvik scored a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 session 1 as well as 158.62 out of 160 in AP EAMCET 2022. He is a native of Hindupur, Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh. In math and physics, he got a 100 per cent. He lost a few marks in chemistry thereby getting 158.62/160.
The APSCHE Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy will announce the results. To pass the AP EAMCET 2023 exam, candidates need to secure at least 25 per cent marks. There are no minimum qualifying scores for students belonging to Schedule Tribe (ST) and Schedule Caste (SC) categories. Candidates who clear the AP EAMCET are qualified for admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by participating institutes of Andhra Pradesh.
A merit list will be prepared according to the scores of the students. Those who cleare the exam will have to go through the counselling round next. They will have to apply for seat allotment and choice-filling of colleges.
Last year, for admissions to undergraduate courses across colleges in the state, 100 per cent weightage was given to AP EAMCET 2022 marks. Prior to that, 75 per cent weightage was given to AP EAMCET marks and 25 per cent to the scores in the relevant group subjects — math, physics, chemistry, or biology, physics, chemistry that students have opted in class 12.