AP EAPCET 2023 Registration Begins, Check How to Apply

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the State’s Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023 registration today, March 11. Candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The deadline to submit the online applications for AP EAPCET 2023 is April 15.

Students will also have a facility to register for the same till May 14 but with the payment of an additional late fee. The AP EAPCET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 15 to 19 for the mathematics, physics, and chemistry (MPC) stream. While biology, physics, and chemistry (BiPC) stream exams will be held on May 22 and 23. The exams will be conducted in computer-based test mode.

AP EAPCET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Students who have passed or are currently appearing in class 12 exams from science streams are eligible to apply for the AP EAPCET 2023 exams.

AP EAPCET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official site at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP EAPCET 2023 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens, check the eligibility criteria and fee payment link process.

Step 4: Fill up the AP EAPCET 2023 application form as instructed.

Step 5: Finally, pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Preview and submit the application form.

Step 7: Save and download the confirmation page.

AP EAPCET 2023: Application fee

It is to be noted that a late fee of Rs 500 will be charged to the candidates for registrations being done from April 16 to April 30. Additionally, a late fee of Rs 1,000 will also be charged for registration from May 1 to May 5 and Rs 5,000 from May 6 to May 12. Students can also register for AP EAPCET from May 13 to May 14 but with a payment of an additional late fee of Rs 10,000.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur will administer the Common Entrance Test on behalf of the APSCHE. The AP EAPCET exam is conducted for students seeking admission to agriculture, pharmacy, and engineering programmes.

