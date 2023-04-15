AP EAPCET 2023 Registration Ends Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023, without any late fee, will conclude today, April 15. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will be able to apply till April 30 but with a late fee of Rs 500.

The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from May 15 to May 23. The entrance test is scheduled to be held in two sessions — 9 AM to noon and 3 PM to 6 PM for all the streams. AP EAPCET 2023 will be conducted for the duration of 3 hours containing a total of 160 questions, divided into three sections. Candidates will be asked 80 questions in mathematics, 40 questions in physics, and 40 questions in chemistry.

AP EAPCET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Students who have passed or are currently appearing in class 12 exams from science streams are eligible to apply for the exam.

Age limit: To be eligible for AP EAPCET 2023, candidates should have attained the age of 16 years. Candidates opting for agricultural courses should have a minimum age of 17 years while the upper age limit is 22 years for the candidates except those belonging to SC, and ST categories.

AP EAPCET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Create a new registration using your basic details such as name, phone number, and the course you would choose for the examination.

Step 3: Pay the application fee.

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the required details.

Step 5: Submit after reviewing the details.

Step 6: Download and save the application form.

Candidates may download their admit cards from the official website, starting on May 9. AP EAPCET 2023 applicants are required to carry their hall tickets, recent photographs, and a hard copy of their online application form to the examination hall. Candidates reporting without hall tickets will not be allowed to write the exam. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur will administer the Common Entrance Test on behalf of the APSCHE.

