AP EAMCET Results 2023 Date and Time Announced, to be Released on June 14

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) is set to declare the results for AP EAPCET 2023 on June 14 at 10:30 am. Candidates are advised to visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, to check their results. The preliminary answer key for the AP EAMCET 2023 was released on May 24. Candidates were then allowed to raise objections till May 26.

The engineering stream exam of the AP EAPCET 2023 was administered from May 15 to 19, and the agriculture and pharmacy stream exams were held from May 22 to 23. All exams were held in two shifts for a duration of three hours. The first shift was from 9 AM to 12 noon while the second shift was scheduled from 3 PM to 6 PM.

AP EAPCET Results 2023: How to check

Step 1 - Go to the official website www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2 - On the webpage, locate and click the “AP EAPCET Results 2023" link.

Step 3 - A new Login Portal will be opened for you. Provide your registration number, qualifying hall ticket number, and date of birth in the respective fields.

Step 4 - After providing the necessary details, press the submit button.

Step 5 - The AP EAPCET Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6 - Make sure to download and take a printout of the AP EAPCET results 2023 for future reference during the counselling process.

AP EAPCET Results 2023: Tie-Breaking Formula

The candidate with higher normalised total marks in the AP EAPCET 2023 will be given first priority. If there is still a tie, the normalized marks obtained in mathematics/ biology in AP EAPCET-2023 will be considered. If the tie persists, the normalized marks secured in physics in the exam will be taken into account. If the tie remains unresolved, the candidate’s date of birth will be considered, with preference given to the older candidate over the younger one.

AP EAPCET 2023: Counselling Process

Candidates have to register for the counselling procedure. They must fill in their preferred colleges and branches in the order of their preference. The seat allotment will be conducted based on the candidate’s rank in the merit list and their preferred choices of branches and colleges. Once the seat is allotted, candidates must report to the allotted institute on the designated date specified by the authorities and confirm their admission. It is important for candidates to carry their original documents during the AP EAPCET 2023 counselling process.