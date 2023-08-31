AP ECET 2023 Counselling: Final Seat Allotment Result to be Declared Today

The results of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2023 seat allotment will be declared today, August 31. The candidates, who have registered, can visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in, to download the AP ECET 2023 counselling final seat allotment letter. The results for the AP ECET seat allotment 2023 will be out after 6 PM.

The counselling is conducted by the APSCHE for lateral admissions in government and private colleges in the engineering and private sector. The Candidates who have been allotted the seats will have to report to their respective colleges between September 1 to 4, as per the AP ECET 2023 counselling final seat allotment letter. The window for the web entry facility that is the online registration was made available till August 23 for the AP ECET 2023. Candidates who have failed the deadline will not be eligible for seat allotments.

AP ECET 2023 counselling seat allotment result: How to Check

Here are the steps that you can follow to check and download the results for the AP ECET 2023 counselling seat allotment:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2 - Click on the ‘AP ECET final seat allotment 2023’ link.

Step 3 - Enter your valid credentials that is your registration number, password and date of birth.

Step 4 - Click on submit after entering your valid credentials.

Step 5 - AP ECET final seat allotment result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6 - Check the admission status and the results.

Step 7 - Download the allotment results and get a print out of the results for further use.

AP ECET 2023 Admissions: Documents Needed

For the lateral entry admissions of 2023 in the colleges the students must have the following documents:

— Candidates should have their AP ECET-2023 rank card.

— Candidates will have to submit their AP ECET-2023 hall ticket.

— Candidates should have a mark sheet of the qualifying exams they passed.

— Proof of your date of birth (SSC or its equivalent marks memo).

— All the certificates from class 7 to the diploma/degree that you have done.

— Residence certificate of a candidate for a period of 7 years preceding the qualifying examination in cases where the candidate has no institutionalized education.

— Candidates should have their caste certificate.

— They should have their annual gross income certificate.

The candidates who applied for seat allotment for AP ECET 2023 had to submit their due fees from August 24 to 26. The fees for the SC and ST candidates will be Rs 600 while for other candidates will be Rs 1200.