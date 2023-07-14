AP ECET 2023 Counselling Registration to Begin Today at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

The Department of Technical Education (DTE) and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) have announced the AP ECET 2023 counselling schedule. The registration process for APECET 2023 admissions will commence today, July 14. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

According to the official schedule, the verification of uploaded certificates at designated helpline centres will take place from July 17 to 20. Registered and eligible participants can provide their preferences for courses or colleges online from July 19 to 21. Changes to options can be made by candidates on July 22.

The seat allotment results will be published on July 25. Candidates who are selected must complete self-reporting and report to their assigned colleges between July 25 and 30. Classes are scheduled to commence from August 1, 2023, onwards.

AP ECET 2023 Counselling: How to Register

Individuals who have successfully cleared APECET 2023 are eligible to participate in the counselling round. To apply online, candidates can follow the step-by-step instructions provided below.

STEP 1: Go to the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

STEP 2: Locate the registration link for AP ECET 2023 Counselling on the homepage and click on it.

STEP 3: Begin by creating an account and then log in using your credentials.

STEP 4: Complete the application form and proceed to make the payment for the application fees.

STEP 5: Upload all the required documents as per the instructions.

STEP 6: Once done, click on the submit button and download the confirmation page. It is advisable to keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates belonging to the OC/BC categories are required to pay a processing fee of Rs. 1200, while individuals from the SC/ST categories are instructed to pay a processing fee of Rs. 600. The payment can be made online through various methods such as credit card, debit card, net banking, etc. on the website. All candidates, irrespective of their rank, can pay the processing fee between July 14 and July 17.