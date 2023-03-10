AP ECET 2023 Registration Begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Exam on May 5

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the online application process for the Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2023 today, March 10. Candidates can apply for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to register for the exam is April 10.

Once the registration process closes, candidates will be able to make corrections to their AP ECET 2023 application form from April 20 to 22. Furthermore, students will be able to register online for the exam with an additional late fee till April 24. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the main website on April 28.

AP ECET 2023: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official page at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Register yourself first by filling in personal details and contact addresses.

Step 3: Then pay the application fee online.

Step 4: Upload all the scanned documents such as a photograph, signature, class 10 documents, and caste certificate (as required).

Step 5: Submit the AP ECET 2023 application form as instructed.

Step 6: Save, download, and print the confirmation page.

AP ECET 2023: Exam Schedule

As per the official schedule, the AP ECET 2023 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode on May 5. The test will be held in two slots; the first slot (morning) begins from 9 am to 12 noon and the second slot (afternoon) will take place between 3 pm and 6 pm.

The agricultural engineering, ceramic technology, civil engineering, computer science, and engineering (CSE), chemical engineering, BSc (mathematics), and electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon (morning). While the electronic and communication engineering (ECE), electronic and instrumentation engineering (EIE), mechanical engineering, metallurgical engineering, mining engineering, and pharmacy exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm (afternoon).

Once the entrance exam ends, the preliminary answer key will be released on May 9. Students will be allowed to raise objections, if any against the preliminary answer key till May 11.

The AP ECET exam is conducted for students seeking admission to the first-year undergraduate Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) programmes. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada will administer the Common Entrance Test on behalf of the APSCHE.

