AP ICET 2023 Answer Key Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Objection Window Open Till May 28

The provisional answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2023 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on May 26. Candidates can now check the AP ICET 2023 answer key on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Along with the provisional answer key, the Council has also released the individual response sheet and question paper as well. Those who are not satisfied with the AP ICET 2023 answer key can raise objections, if required, till May 28 up to 6.00 PM.

“Please specify objections related to questions and answers as per Master Question paper only with explanation and proof. Objections will be received up to 06:00 PM on 28-05-2023,” reads the official notice. To challenge the provisional answer key, candidates need to enter their ICET admit card number, registration number, and mobile number.

AP ICET 2023 Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Go to APSCHE’s official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘Master Question Papers With Preliminary Keys’, on the homepage.

Step 3: The AP ICET 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check the answer key properly and download it.

Step 5: For future reference, keep a printout of the AP ICET 2023 answer key.

Those who want to raise objections will have to click on the ‘Key Objection’ option available on the main page. The AP ICET 2023 final answer key and result will be uploaded after reviewing the objections raised by candidates.

top videos

The AP ICET 2023 exam was held on May 24 in two shifts. The first shift was from 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and the second took place from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The common entrance exam was held for a duration of 150 minutes (2 and ½ hours) and the question paper comprised of 200 questions. Students who appeared in both shifts will be able to access the AP ICET 2023 answer key.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University on behalf of the APSCHE conducts the AP ICET 2023 exam. It is held for students seeking admission to Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in university constituent and affiliated colleges for 2023-24.