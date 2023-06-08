AP ICET 2023 Result to be Out Today, Know How to Download

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu will be announcing the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2023 results today, June 8. According to reports, the result will be released at 12 PM. Once released, AP ICET 2023 results can be checked on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and on Manabadi website manabadi.co.in by students.

AP ICET 2023 was held on May 24 and May 25 in CBT mode across various centres. Applicants can access their scorecards via their login credentials like– their hall ticket number, application number, and date of birth. AP ICET answer key 2023 was issued on May 26 and applicants were further allowed to raise objections against the preliminary key up to May 28. The AP ICET 2023 results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Applicants who qualify for the examination on the basis of the AP ICET 2023 cut-off will further be allowed to participate in the counselling process for taking admission into MBA programmes offered by the participating institutes.

AP ICET RESULT 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth

Step 4: AP ICET results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save for future reference

AP ICET is a state-level entrance exam that is conducted on an annual basis in an online mode. The exam was conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. AP ICET paper was held in two shifts - 9 AM to 11.30 AM and 3 PM to 5 PM. The question paper included 200 questions for a total of 200 marks.

Candidates who secure 25 per cent marks in AP ICET 2023 will be assigned ranks in the merit list. The exam authorities will use a tie-breaking method to resolve ties in case of candidates end up having the same scores and a normalisation process to eliminate the difference between the difficulty level of question papers in different sessions.