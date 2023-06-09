AP ICET 2023 Results Soon, When and Where to Check Scores?

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2023 results will be announced soon by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu. Once released, those who appeared for the exam will be able to check their AP ICET 2023 results on the official websites - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

Applicants can access their scorecards via their login credentials like– their hall ticket number, application number, and date of birth. AP ICET 2023 was held on May 24 and May 25 in CBT mode across various centres. On behalf of the APSCHE, Sri Krishnadevaraya University conducts the exam. It is held for students seeking admission to Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in university constituent and affiliated colleges for 2023-24.

AP ICET Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website AP ICET

Step 2: Click on the link for the result on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth

Step 4: AP ICET results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save for future reference

AP ICET Result 2023: What’s Next

Applicants who qualify for the examination on the basis of the AP ICET 2023 cut-off will further be allowed to participate in the counselling process for taking admission into MBA programmes offered by the participating institutes.

Candidates who secure 25 per cent marks in AP ICET 2023 will be assigned ranks in the merit list. The exam authorities will use a tie-breaking method to resolve ties in case of candidates end up having the same scores and a normalisation process to eliminate the difference between the difficulty level of question papers in different sessions.

AP ICET is a state-level entrance exam that is conducted on an annual basis in an online mode. AP ICET paper was held in two shifts - 9 AM to 11.30 AM and 3 PM to 5 PM. The question paper included 200 questions for a total of 200 marks. The common entrance exam was held for a duration of 150 minutes (2 and ½ hours). The answer key was released on May 26 and applicants were further allowed to raise objections against the preliminary key up to May 28. The AP ICET 2023 results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.