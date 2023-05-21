AP ICET Admit Card 2023 Released For MBA, MCA Entrance Exams; Steps To Download

Sri Krishnadevaraya University has released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2023). The AP ICET exam is set to be conducted on May 24 and 24, 2023. Candidates who have successfully completed the registration process can now download their AP ICET hall ticket 2023 from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ICET 2023 examinations are going to be held for admissions to MBA and MCA courses. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their AP ICET admit card 2023 to the exam centre. The exams will take place in two shifts: the first one scheduled from 9 am to 11:30 am and the second one from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

AP ICET 2023 Hall Ticket: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the AP ICET’s official website.

Step 2: Look for the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth in the provided fields.

Step 4: After entering the required data, click the submit button.

Step 5: The screen will display your AP ICET 2023 Admit Card.

Step 6: Take a printout of the admission card after downloading it.

AP ICET 2023 Exam Pattern:

Candidates appearing for the AP ICET 2023 examination will be given a total of 150 minutes to solve the paper. The question paper will consist of three sections: Analytical, Mathematical, and Communication Ability. In these sections, candidates will have to answer a total of 200 questions that are derived from various subjects. These questions will test the candidate’s analytical, mathematical, and communication skills. It is important for candidates to manage their time effectively during the examination to ensure they are able to answer all the questions within the given time frame.

In addition to the Andhra Pradesh ICET hall ticket 2023, candidates are required to carry a valid ID card such as a PAN card, Aadhaar card, or Voter’s ID. These documents will be used for identification purposes during the examination. For more updates, keep visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.