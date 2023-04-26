AP Inter Result 2023: 61% Pass In 1st & 72% Pass In 2nd Inter Exams, Check Merit List

The long-awaited AP Inter 2nd year 2023 results are now out, and students appear to have performed exceedingly well this year. The pass rate for this year in 1st year is 61% while for the 2nd year it is 72%. In 2022, BIEAP 2nd year pass percentage was 61 per cent. The AP board achieved 100 per cent pass percentage in 2021. Between 2020 and 2019, the pass percentage has remained between 50 to 70 per cent.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE

There were about 5.17 lakh candidates who had appeared for the AP 2nd year Inter examination this year. The 1st year Andhra Pradesh inter results girls outperformed as compared. All over females scored 65% while males total percentage is 58%. In the second year as well, girls performed better than boys. Females scored 75% and males created 68% in the AP Inter Examination Results 2023.

AP Inter Result 2023: District Wise Merit List

Rank 1: Krishna with 77% pass percentage

Rank 2: West Godavari with 70% pass percentage

Rank 3: Guntur with 68% pass percentage

Rank 4: Nellore with 67% pass percentage

Rank 5: Vishakhapatnam with 63% pass percentage

In the last year’s AP inter results, girls outperformed boys in both AP Inter 1st and 2nd year classes. This year, girls passed the class 12 exam at a rate of up to — per cent, while boys scored a pass percentage of —- per cent. In 2022, in the second year, 68 per cent girls passed the exam as compared to boys with a pass percentage of 54 per cent.

The Andhra Pradesh Board conducted the Inter 2nd year exams from March 16 to April 4. The exams took place in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

To qualify in the exam, students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks. Soon after the declaration of the AP Inter results, the re-evaluation process will begin. Students who are not satisfied with their intermediate exam scores can get their answer sheets rechecked. They will have to submit an application form along with an essential fee. If the marks are changed or increased, a revised mark sheet will be handed over to students. Students who were unable to secure the minimum qualifying marks on the first attempt can opt for supplementary or compartment AP Inter exam.

A total of 9,42,350 students appeared for BIEAP inter exams in 2022. In the 2nd year, as many as 4.23 lakhs have appeared out of which 2,58,449 students passed.

