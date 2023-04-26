AP Inter Result 2023: How to Check BIEAP 2nd Year Result Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Andhra Pradesh 2nd-year intermediate results will be declared today by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP). Students who are awaiting for their results can check their scores on the official website at bieap.apcfss.in.

Like in earlier years, the BIEAP will announce the Inter results in a press conference. Soon after the results and toppers’ names are declared, a direct link on the main site will be activated. To download the results, students will have to key in their roll number or hall ticket number on the candidate portal.

There were about 5.17 lakh candidates who had appeared for the AP 2nd year Inter test this year. The Andhra Pradesh Board conducted the Inter 2nd year exams from March 16 to April 4.

Apart from the official website, 2nd-year intermediate results can be checked via phone in two ways — First via SMS, and secondly, students can also refer to mobile-based applications including Kaizala Mobile App, APCM connects, AP Fiber TV, People’s First Mobile App, and DigiLocker website and mobile app.

AP Inter Results 2023: How to Check via Website

Step 1: Visit BIEAP’s official website at bieap.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP Inter 2nd-year Result link.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the Class 12th hall ticket or roll number.

Step 4: The AP Inter 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the score and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a copy of the AP Inter scorecard for further reference.

AP Inter Results 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS body and type APGEN2 (space) roll number

Step 2: Send to 5626

Step 3: You will receive your BIEAP inter result as a reply to the message.

AP Inter Results 2023: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in through any internet browser or install the app Step 2: Look for the ‘Education’ section on the homepage of the website and click on it Step 3: You will be directed to a new tab where a list of education boards and universities will appear. Step 4: Search for ‘Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh’ or BIEAP Step 5: Sign in Step 6: Enter your roll number and other relevant details. Submit Step 7: The result document will open on a new page To qualify in the exam, students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks. Soon after the declaration of the AP Inter results, the re-evaluation process will begin. Students who are not satisfied with their intermediate exam scores can get their answer sheets rechecked. They will have to submit an application form along with an essential fee. If the marks are changed or increased, a revised mark sheet will be handed over to students.

Meanwhile, the AP Inter 1st year results are likely to be announced on April 29. However, there is no official confirmation from the board yet. Over 5 lakh candidates had appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd year exams each, this year. There were about 5.10 lakh students who appeared for the AP Inter 1st year exams. The Andhra Pradesh Board conducted the Inter first-year exams from March 15 to April 3.

