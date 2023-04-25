AP Inter Result 2023 Likely To Be Released This Week At bieap.apcfss.in, Check Details

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the 1st and 2nd-year intermediate results by the last week of April. Once it is announced, students can check their results on the official website at bieap.apcfss.in. As per media reports, the Andhra Pradesh 2nd year results will be out by April 26. The AP Inter 1st year results are expected to be released on April 29. So far, there has been no official confirmation from the board regarding the result announcement.

This year, more than 5 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year intermediate exams each. The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education held the first-year exams from March 15 to April 3. The 2nd year exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4.

The board is expected to announce the BIEAP 1st and 2nd-year results in a press conference. Once the results are declared, the direct link will be made active on the main site. To check the intermediate 2023 results, students will have to enter their roll number on the portal.

AP Intermediate Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the AP Inter Result link.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the Class 11th or 12th roll number.

Step 4: The AP Inter results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the AP Inter scorecard for further reference.

Students who are not happy with their intermediate exam marks can get their answer sheets rechecked. The details of the re-evaluation process will be announced by the board soon. For the re-evaluation process, students will have to submit an application form along with a fee. If there are any changes in the marks, a revised mark sheet will be provided to students.

Students who were unable to secure the minimum qualifying marks on the first attempt can opt for supplementary or compartment AP Inter exam. The compartment exam will be conducted a few weeks after the declaration of the board exam results.

