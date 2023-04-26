CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :AP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter ResultJEE Main 2023Karnataka 2nd PUC Result
Home » education-career » AP Inter Result 2023: Re- Evaluation, Compartment Exam For AP Students ; Check Here
1-MIN READ

AP Inter Result 2023: Re- Evaluation, Compartment Exam For AP Students ; Check Here

Written By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 19:47 IST

Andhra Pradesh, India

AP Inter Results 2023 has been declared on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the website, bie.ap.gov.in. manabadi.co.in. examsresults.ap.nic.in to download the results (Representative image)

AP Inter Results 2023 has been declared on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the website, bie.ap.gov.in. manabadi.co.in. examsresults.ap.nic.in to download the results (Representative image)

Candidates who wish to recount or re- verify their answer script can apply till April 6, 2023. Last date to submit the application fee for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam is May 3, 2023

Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh Botsa Satyanarayana released the AP inter Exam results today. In the notification released after the announcement, the Board Of Intermediate Education in Andhra Pradesh led out some provisions for review of the answer sheets. Candidates who wish to recount or re- verify their answer script can apply till April 6, 2023. While the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam for the theory subjects will be held in the month of May and June 2023.

The practical examination for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam will be held from June 5, 2023 to June 9, 2023 at district headquarters only. The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam will be held in two sessions 09:00 Am to 12:00 Pm and the second shift from 2:30 Pm to 5:30 Pm. Andhra Pradesh students who could not able to clear the examination must appear for the compartment examination. Further, if any student from 1st and 2nd year wants to improve their marks in any subject, they can also fill the application. Last date to submit the application fee for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam is May 3, 2023.

In the AP Inter 2nd Result 2023, a total of 3.9 lakh students appeared in which 2.7 lakh students passed. The Andhra Pradesh board recorded an overall pass percentage of 72%. On the other hand, as many as 4.33 lakh students appeared in AP first year exams out of which 2.66 lakh have been declared pass. BIEAP recorded 61% pass percentage for IPE First year.

District Wise Ranking AP Inter Results 2023

Rank 1: Krishna with 77% pass percentage

RELATED NEWS

Rank 2: West Godavari with 70% pass percentage

Rank 3: Guntur with 68% pass percentage

Rank 4: Nellore with 67% pass percentage

Rank 5: Vishakhapatnam with 63% pass percentage

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Sheen Kachroo
Sheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from being a professional journalist, Sheen is an animal welfarist who activel...Read More
Tags:
  1. 12th result
  2. Education News
  3. Board Exams
  4. India results
  5. BIEAP
first published:April 26, 2023, 19:40 IST
last updated:April 26, 2023, 19:47 IST