AP Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Declared at bie.ap.gov.in, Steps to Download

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education announced the State Inter Supplementary Results 2023 on June 13. Students who appeared for the intermediate supplementary exams can now access their marks on the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in. To check their scores, students will have to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth (DoB) on the login window.

It is to be noted that the intermediate results will be displayed in the form of a merit list. Students who pass the supplementary exam will be able to continue their studies in the ensuing academic year. The AP Intermediate Supplementary Exams were held from May 23 to June 3.

AP Intermediate Supplementary Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1 - Go to Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education’s official website - bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2 - Search for the “Results” or “Examination” tab on the homepage.

Step 3 - Click on AP Intermediate Supplementary Results 2023. You will be directed to the result page.-On the new window, enter the hall ticket number and date of birth in the specified fields.

Step 4 - After entering the required details, click on the “Submit" or “View Results" option.

Step 5 - The AP Intermediate Supplementary Results 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6 - Download and save a copy of the result. Take a printout of it for future reference.

This year, the Inter 2nd year exam saw a participation of over 3.9 lakh students, out of which approximately 2.7 lakh students successfully cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage for this exam stands at 72 per cent. Similarly, in the AP first-year examinations, more than 4.33 lakh students appeared, with 2.66 lakh students clearing the exam, resulting in a first-year pass percentage of 61 per cent. Students who failed in one or two subjects were allowed to appear for the supplementary exams to improve their scores.

The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) for the first year commenced on March 15 and concluded on April 3. While the second-year exams started on March 16 and ended on April 4. The result for 1st and 2nd years was announced on April 26.