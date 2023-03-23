AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration Process Begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) started the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) on March 23. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam by visiting the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply for AP LAWCET, AP PGLCET 2023 is till April 22.

Once the registration process closes, candidates will be able to make the changes or edit their application forms on May 10 and May 11. The hall tickets will be made available from May 15 onwards. According to the official date sheet, the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2023 exams will be conducted on May 20 in a single shift from 3 PM to 4:30 PM.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP LAWCET / AP PGLCET 2023 section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, pay the application fee and proceed with the registration form.

Step 4: Fill up all the required details and upload all the documents.

Step 5: Carefully review your form before you hit the submit icon.

Step 5: Download and keep a printout of the application form for future reference.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: Application Fees

While applying for the AP LAWCET 2023 exam for LLB courses, general category candidates will have to pay a registration and processing fee of Rs 900, Backward Class (BC) category will pay Rs 850, and SC or ST candidates have to pay Rs 800.

Meanwhile, the application fee for the AP PGLCET 2023 LLM programme is Rs 1,000 for unreserved or general category candidates, Rs 950 for Backward Class (BC) and Rs 900 for SC/ST applicants.

The Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test is for students seeking admission into regular LLB courses (3 and 5 years) and LLM courses (2 years) for the academic year 2023-2024. It is a state-level law entrance exam that is organised by Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur on behalf of the APSCHE.

