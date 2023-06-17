AP LAWCET Results 2023 Declared On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; How To Check

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the common entrance test can download their scores from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To retrieve the AP LAWCET 2023 result, candidates will have to enter their registration number and hall ticket number. The AP LAWCET 2023 result will mention details such as the candidate’s name, application number, hall ticket number, scores obtained in every section, overall rank, and overall scores. According to the schedule, the AP LAWCET 2023 exam was conducted on May 20.

The Common Entrance Test was held from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm .In May, the Council released the AP LAWCET 2023 preliminary answer key. Candidates were allowed to raise objections between May 23 and May 25. The Council has prepared the AP LAWCET 2023 final result, based on the valid objections in the preliminary answer key.

AP LAWCET Result 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to APSCHE’s official portal at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP LAWCET 2023 section. On the new window, select the LAWCET result link.

Step 3: To access the scores, enter your login details (registration number and hall ticket number) then click on submit.

Step 4: The AP LAWCET 2023 result will appear on the screen. Check all the details mentioned on it and download the result.

Step 5: Take a printout of the LAWCET scorecard for future reference.

Candidates who pass the AP LAWCET 2023 exam are qualified to take part in the counselling process. They will have to register themselves on the official portal. Applicants should keep in mind that they need to submit all the necessary documents for verification, during the counselling process. The counselling round comprises multiple stages, including the filing of web options and document verification.

The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test is held for candidates seeking admission into 5-Year LL.B. / 3-Year LL.B. and Postgraduate Law programmes - LL.M. /M.L., respectively. These courses are offered by State Universities or Constituent Colleges as well as affiliated colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh.