AP NMMS 2023 Results Declared At bse.ap.gov.in, 158 Students To Receive Scholarships

Andhra Pradesh National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2023 results were announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations. A total of 158 students have been chosen to receive the scholarship. Individuals who took part in the examination can access their results on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP NMMS 2023 examination was conducted on February 5, with the aim of identifying talented and meritorious students for financial assistance and support in their academic journey. In addition to the NMMS result for AP Class 8th, the directorate has also made available a list of provisionally selected candidates. The selected students will receive a scholarship of Rs 1,000 per month for four years, from Class 9 to Class 12.

AP NMMS Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSE), bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “NMMS" section. Then, find the “NMMS - 2023 results" link and click on it.

Step 3: You will be prompted to select either the UDISE code or roll number. Choose the appropriate option and enter the required details accurately.

Step 4: After entering the details, click on the submit or search button.

Step 5: The AP NMMS Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: It is recommended to download the result and take a printout of the scorecard.

top videos

The AP NMMS initial answer key was released on February 6, and candidates had the opportunity to raise any questions or doubts until February 12. Subsequently, the AP NMMS final answer key for 2023 was released on February 27th.

The announcement of the AP NMMS Results 2023 brings forth a sense of accomplishment and recognition for the deserving students who have been selected for the scholarship. This scholarship program serves as a platform to empower and support talented individuals in their educational pursuits, encouraging them to excel academically and reach their full potential.