AP OAMDC 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Likely To Release Today; Steps To Download

The phase 1 seat allotment result for the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023 will be released today, August 4 by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Once it is declared, candidates can check and download the AP OAMDC seat allotment result 2023 via the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will have to enter their registration number, date of birth and captcha code to access the AP OAMDC seat allotment result on the login window.

Students whose names are mentioned on the list are advised to report to the respective colleges with all the necessary documents. For further admission process, candidates must take the seat allocation order at the assigned college.

AP OAMDC Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official portal of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘Download AP OAMDC Phase 1 Allotment Order’ link.

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter your login details (registration number, date of birth and captcha code). Then click on submit.

Step 4: The AP OAMDC phase 1 seat allotment list 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the OAMDC allotment result and download it.

AP OAMDC 2023: List of Documents Required

- Class 10 (SSC) and 12 (HSC) marksheet and pass certificate.

- Study certificates from Class 6 to Class 12.

- Special category certificate, (if required).

- Caste Certificate.

- Income Certificate or Ration Card (if necessary).

- Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate, (if applicable).

- Person with Disabilities (PWD) certificate

- Residence certificate, (this document needs to be verified by the counselling authorities).

The online registration for AP OAMDC 2023 started on June 19 and ended on July 17.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education administers the AP OAMDC counselling for candidates seeking admission to BA, BCom, BSc, BVoc, BBA, and other undergraduate courses in the state government autonomous degree colleges, government degree colleges, private unaided degree colleges, private autonomous degree colleges, and private aided degree colleges.