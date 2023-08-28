AP OAMDC 2023 Phase 2 Registrations to Begin Today, How to Apply

The second phase schedule for the Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The registration procedure for the AP OAMDC 2023 phase 2 will commence today, August 28, according to the timetable. Candidates may register online at omdc-apsche.aptonline.in, the official website.

The timetable states that the registration period for the AP OAMDC 2nd Phase 2023 will run from August 28 to September 1. Candidates can start selecting their web options choices on September 4. The results of the second phase of counselling seat allocation will be released on September 12. Candidates chosen in this step must confirm their enrollment and seat by reporting to the designated college beginning on September 12.

The registration costs for candidates in the OC and BC categories are 400 and 300 rupees, respectively. To register, candidates from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories must pay Rs 200.

AP OAMDC 2023 phase 2: how to register

Step 1: Visit oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the official website, look for the ‘fill application and fee payment’ option and click on it.

Step 3: Fill out the AP OAMDC 2023 registration form and submit it to register yourself.

Step 4: Fill out the AP OAMDC 2023 application form and attach the necessary documentation as required.

Step 5: Once the application form is submitted,pay the prescribed fee.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the AP OAMDC 2023 application form for future reference.

AP OAMDC Phase 2 Schedule 2023

Event Dates Registration of candidates August 28 to September 1 Exercising web options September 4 to September 8 Phase 2 seat allotment result September 12 Reporting to the allotted college September 12

The AP OAMDC counselling is administered by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education for applicants looking for admission to BA, BCom, BSc, BVoc, BBA, and other undergraduate courses in state government autonomous degree colleges, private unaided undergraduate colleges, private autonomous colleges, and private aided undergraduate colleges.

The AP OAMDC 2023 phase 1 seat allotment outcome was published on August 4. Candidates whose names appeared on the first seat allotment list were instructed to report to their chosen universities from August 5 to August 7.