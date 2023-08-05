AP OAMDC 2023 Seat Allotment Result Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; How To Check

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023 seat allotment result on August 4. Candidates who appeared for the counselling process can check the result from the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They can do so by entering their registration number and date of birth. Candidates, whose names will be mentioned in the seat allotment list, will have to report to their designated colleges from August 5 till August 7.

Steps to download AP OAMDC seat allotment result:

Step 1: Navigate to the official portal of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Download Allotment Order’ link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will be displayed. Log in using your registration number, date of birth and captcha. Click on submit.

Step 4: The AP OAMDC seat allotment result will appear on your window.

Step 5: Check your allotment result and download the list for admission purposes.

AP OAMDC: List of Documents required

-Class 10 (SSC) and 12 (HSC) mark sheet and pass certificate.

Study certificates from Class 6 to Class 12.

-Special category certificate, (if required).

-Caste Certificate.

-Income Certificate or Ration Card (if necessary).

-Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate, (if applicable).

-Person with Disabilities (PWD) certificate (if applicable)

-Residence certificate (this document needs to be verified by the counselling authorities).

The online registration for AP OAMDC 2023 started on June 19 and ended on July 17. Candidates, whose names are there on the seat allotment list, their classes have already begun from August 4.

The AP OAMDC counselling, administered by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, manages the admission process for individuals aspiring to enrol in various undergraduate courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BVoc, BBA, and others.

This pertains to state government autonomous degree colleges, government degree colleges, private unaided degree colleges, private autonomous degree colleges, as well as private aided degree colleges. For all the latest and admission-related notices, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education atcets.apsche.ap.gov.in.