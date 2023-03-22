AP PGECET 2023 Registration Begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

The registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Engineering Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2023 has begun today, March 21. Candidates seeking admission to MTech/ MPharm/ DPharma programmes in the state engineering colleges can submit their application forms on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to submit the AP PGECET 2023 application form without a late fee is April 30.

The correction of online application form will begin on May 15 and close on May 16. Candidates who successfully register for the entrance test can download their hall ticket on May 22. According to the official schedule, the AP PGECET exam will be conducted from May 28 to May 30. The exam will be held in two shifts and for a duration of two hours. The first shift will begin from 10 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will commence from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The date and time of the declaration of the result are yet to be notified by the University. The Andhra Pradesh entrance test is conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP PGECET 2023: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP PGECET 2023 section (Click Here To Go) on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the eligibility criteria and fee payment option.

Step 4: Fill out the application (only after fee payment) and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Print the application form (only after submitting the application) for future reference.

AP PGECET 2023: Examination Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category or general need to pay Rs 1,200. The Backward Class candidates will have to pay Rs 900 and SC/ST must pay Rs 700 as an application fee.

AP PGECET 2023: Schedule

May 28:

-Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics (GG) Pharmacy (PY) from 10 AM to 12 PM.

-Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) from 3 PM to 6 PM.

May 29:

-Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Bio-Technology (BT) and Civil Engineering (CE) from 10 AM to 12 PM.

-Mechanical Engineering (ME), Electrical Engineering (EE) and Food Technology (FT) from 3 PM to 6 PM.

May 30:

-Instrumentation Engineering (EI), Metallurgy (MT) and Chemical Engineering (CH) from 10 AM to 12 PM.

-Nano Technology (NT) from 3 PM to 6 PM.

For more updates, keep a check on the official website of AP PGECET.

