AP PGECET Counselling Schedule 2023 Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Details

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) issued the AP PGECET counselling dates 2023. The counselling schedule is issued for candidates seeking admission to MPharmacy, MTech, and Pharma D courses. According to the official date sheet, the online registration process for the AP Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) 2023 counselling will start on August 26.

Candidates can apply by visiting the official site at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till August 31. In addition, the Council started the GATE and GPAT counselling on August 1 and the last date to register for it is tomorrow, August 4. Following this, the vacant seats will then be used for the AP PGECET counselling 2023.

AP PGECET Counselling 2023: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to the official portal atcets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘New Candidate registration’ link.

Step 3: To register, enter the required login details and submit.

Step 4: After logging in, fill out the application form, upload all the essential documents, and pay the necessary fee.

Step 5: Check all the details on the form and submit it as directed.

AP PGECET Counselling 2023: Application Fee

The general and backward class category candidates need to pay Rs 1,000 as application fee. Whereas the SC and ST applicants have to submit Rs 500.

AP PGECET 2023: Counselling Schedule

-Web Counselling Registration and Uploading of certificates: August 26 to August 31

-Online Document Verification: August 27 to September 6

-Web Options: September 8 to September 11

-Change of Web options: September 12

-Allotment of seats: September 15

-Deadline of Reporting: September 23

AP PGECET Counselling 2023: Check The List Of Documents Required

- AP PGECET 2023 exam hall ticket and rank card

- Transfer certificate

- Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) or its equivalent mark sheet/pass certificate.

- Degree certificate or Provisional certificate along with marks memo of qualifying exam.

- Community certificate (released by the competent authority in case of BC/SC/ST candidates).

- Income Certificate or Ration card.

- Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate (issued by Tahsildar, if applicable).

- Local Status Certificate (For those who have studied in Telangana but wish to claim AU/SVU regions).

The AP PGECET 2023 exam was held from June 6 to 10 and the result was declared on July 15.