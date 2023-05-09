AP POLYCET 2023 Tomorrow, Steps to Download Admit Card, Exam Guidelines

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET AP) is all set to conduct the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2023 tomorrow, May 10. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted from 11 AM to 1 PM in approximately 400 exam centres in 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The exam is an offline, objective-type examination that comprises 120 questions with four options for each question and only one correct answer. The exam is divided into three sections with a total of 50 questions in mathematics, 40 questions in physics, and 30 questions in chemistry.

Each question will carry one mark. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The question paper is based on the syllabus prescribed for the SSC examination in April 2023. Candidates will have to answer the questions on an Optical Mark Reader (OMR) response sheet provided to them during the exam.

AP POLYCET 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBTET at polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘Print Hall Ticket’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link and enter your AP SSC roll number or registration number on the new page.

Step 4: Once you enter the required details, click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your AP POLYCET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Verify all the details mentioned on the admit card and download it.

Step 7: Take a printout of the admit card for future reference or examination purposes.

AP POLYCET 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates who have registered for the POLYCET AP but have not downloaded their admit cards can easily do so by visiting the official website at polycetap.nic.in. As per the exam guidelines, candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall one hour before the scheduled start time of the examination. It is crucial for all candidates appearing for the exam to have a hard copy of their AP POLYCET admit card on the day of the examination.

top videos

The tentative date for the announcement of the AP POLYCET 2023 result is May 25. The POLYCET exam is conducted by the SBTET for students seeking admission into diploma-level courses conducted in government, private, aided, non-aided polytechnics, and existing private un-aided engineering colleges across the state.

Read all the Latest Education News here