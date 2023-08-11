AP POLYCET Counselling 2023 Option Entry Process Begins Today, How to Apply

The Department of Technical Education (DoTE), Andhra Pradesh, has released the revised option entry schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2023 counselling. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website at appolycet.nic.in. As per the updated schedule, candidates who have applied for counselling can complete their option entry process for AP POLYCET 2023 from August 11 to 14.

The link will be activated today, August 11 for candidates to enter their choice of programme and colleges for the allotment process. Soon after locking their choices, students are advised to take a printout of their option entry form for admission purposes.

AP POLYCET 2023 Option Entry Process: How To Apply

Step 1: Log on to the AP POLYCET 2023 counselling website at appolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, look for and click on the AP POLYCET 2023 counselling option entry link, when activated.

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter the choices (course name and college) in the order of preference.

Step 4: Cross-check all the details and save the options.

Step 5: Then click on the final submission link.

The AP POLYCET 2023 entrance examination was conducted on May 5. The results were declared on May 21. Candidates will be able to edit their options on August 16. Following this, the seat allotment list/result will be released on August 18 on the official portal. The AP POLYCET 2023 seat allotment list will be released based on the choices entered by candidates. Those who are satisfied with the allotment list can complete the admissions procedure by paying the essential fees. It is to be noted that the seat allotment list will be based on merit, availability of seats, preferences set, and category of the candidate.

The self-reporting and payment of fees will take place from August 19 to August 23. After paying the fee, candidates are advised to collect/download their allotment letters. Subsequently, the classes for students will resume on August 23.