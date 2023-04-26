Manabadi AP Inter Results DECLARED Live: 72% Pass, BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Results at examresults.ap.nic.in

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in through any internet browser or install the app

Step 2: Look for the ‘Education’ section on the homepage of the website and click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new tab where a list of education boards and universities will appear.

Step 4: Search for ‘Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh’ or BIEAP

Step 5: Sign in

Step 6: Enter your roll number and other relevant details. Submit

Step 7: The result document will open on a new page…read more