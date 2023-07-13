AP RGUKT IIIT Results 2023 Declared at rgukt.in, How to Check

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has declared the AP RGUKT IIIT results 2023-24 today, July 13. Students who took the exam can access their results on the official website at rgukt.in. Candidates will need their application number as mentioned on the admit card and date of birth to access the results. Further, RGUKT has also released the rank list of the students as well as the cut-off marks.

Those who clear the exam will be called for counselling for admission to the AP RGUKT IIITs. The process will commence soon and the schedule will be released on the official website. The exam is held for enrollment in the six-year BTech integrated course.

AP RGUKT IIIT Results 2023: How to check

Step 1 - Visit the official website of AP RGUKT

step 2 - Click on the results section on the homepage

Step 3 - Enter log in details: such as your hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4 - Submit

Step 5 - Your result will appear on the screen, download and save for further use.

Those who clear the exam will be called for counselling. Students will thereafter be called for document verification. They must carry their RGUKT CET marks list as well as their rank cards. Students will also need their class 10th or SSC hall ticket and mark sheet, class 12 hall ticket and mark sheet, caste certificate (if applicable), income certificate (if applicable), residence certificate, govt issued id such as Aadhar or PAN card and counselling letter.

The AP RGUKT IIIT counselling is usually held in three phases which include, phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3. After the counselling round, the varsity will release the selection list and rank list of the students according to which students will have to take admission by paying the fees and thereby reserving their seats. Students will be selected for admission to the Nuzvid, Ongole, Srikakulam, RK Valley (Idupulapaya) campuses.