AP SBTET Diploma Result 2023 Released at sbtet.ap.gov.in, Steps to Download

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (AP SBTET) has released the diploma semester 2023 result. Students who appeared for the AP SBTET 2023 diploma exam can access their scores now on the official website at sbtet.ap.gov.in. To download the AP SBTET 2023 result, candidates will have to enter their PIN number and semester number on the login window.

The AP SBTET diploma exam was scheduled in May this year and it covered several diploma engineering programmes—mechanical, electrical, civil, electronics, and computer science. The exam was held at various centres across the state.

The AP SBTET 2023 result will mention details such as the name of the candidate, enrolment number, roll number, course year/part and academic year, name of the programme, name of the college, father’s name, mother’s name, category, marks obtained in each subject (theory and practical), result status and total marks.

If the official website is not opening, candidates can check other platforms like manabadi.co.in or can contact the State Board of Technical Education & Training for assistance.

AP SBTET Diploma Result 2023: Here’s How To Check Online

Step 1: Go to AP SBTET’s official website atsbtet.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the “Result” or “Diploma Result” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the relevant link provided for ‘AP SBTETDiploma Exam 2022-2023 Results’.

Step 4: On the new page, enter the required credentials (PIN number and Semester number). Click on “Submit” or “Check Result” option.

Step 6: The AP SBTET Diploma Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their scores can opt for a revaluation of answer scripts. The application for revaluation is currently available on SBTET’s website. Students who are opting for the revaluation process must submit their forms on or before July 15. Students who have successfully cleared their AP SBTET polytechnic or diploma exam can apply for lateral entry into the second year of engineering. More details on lateral entry will be provided in due course by the SBTET.