AP SSC 2024 Registration Begins For Private Students, Steps To Register

The registrations for the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) examination for private candidates started on Thursday, August 31, 2023. The registration for the exams is conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations of Andhra Pradesh. Students who have failed once can register themselves for the AP SSC 2024 exams on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

The authorities have also told that these students can register but they will have to submit their previous year’s school roll number. This exam is conducted twice every year under the Directorate of Government Examinations of Andhra Pradesh.

AP SSC 2024 Examination: Steps To Apply

Step 1- Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2- You will see a link that says ‘Online application of SSC Public Examination 2024 for private candidates only’, click on that link.

Step 3- You will have to enter your valid details such as your user ID and password. Under that enter your new school code.

Step 4- You will have to select your previous year’s roll number.

Step 5- The details will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6- Check your details properly and submit them.

Step 7- You will then have to pay the registration fee. Then your application form will be on the screen.

Step 8- Save the application form and download it. Take a printout of the form for further use.

It is to be noted that when the details of the students are displayed while filling out the application form, the students have to check properly and make any corrections that they deem necessary while filling out the AP SSC 2024 examination form. There will be a layoff in fees for the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) school students. In addition to them, the students that are in the PH category, SC, and ST categories will not be getting exemptions from the fee.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andra Pradesh recently also announced the deadlines for the deposition of exam fees of the Andra Pradesh intermediate private students. The exam fees will be for the private students of Inter first and second year, Andra Pradesh Intermediate. The fee deposition is a necessity if the students want to appear in the exam.

The students will have to deposit the fees in the Principal office of their respective institutions. The last date for fee submission for the Andhra Pradesh Inter Exam is September 30, 2023, after which no student will be permitted to appear in the examination.