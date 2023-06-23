AP SSC Supplementary Results to be Declared Soon at bse.ap.gov.in

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Andhra Pradesh, will soon release the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023. Once the supplementary results are released, students can check their marks on the official websites at bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Navigate to www.bse.ap.gov.in, the official website of the Board.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and locate the link for “AP Class 10th Supplementary Results 2023".

Step 3: Click on the link and you will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Provide your AP 10 Roll Number in the designated spaces and click on the “Submit" button.

Step 5: The AP Class 10 Supplementary Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy of your results.

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 supplementary exams took place from June 2 to June 10 from 9:30 am till 12:45 pm at various examination centers across the state.

Following the announcement of the AP SSC Result 2023 by the Board of Secondary Education, supplementary exams are conducted for students who were unable to pass the main examination. These supplementary exams are specifically designed for students who did not achieve a minimum of 33 per cent in one or more subjects during the main exam. By appearing for the supplementary examination, students have an opportunity to improve their performance and meet the necessary requirements for successful completion of the AP SSC examinations.

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023: Details on Marksheet

Student’s Name

Father’s and Mother’s Name

School Name

Subject Names

Roll Number

Board Name

Marks obtained in the Supplementary Exam

Remarks (if any)

Students are advised to carefully check these details on their AP Class 10th Supplementary Results 2023 to ensure accuracy.

The AP Class 10 final exams result was declared on May 6. This year, the overall pass percentage for the Class 10 results is 72.26 per cent. Among the candidates, 69.27 per cent of boys and 75.38 per cent of girls successfully cleared the examination. Parvathipuram district achieved the highest pass percentage, while Nandyala district recorded the lowest pass percentage, according to the district-wise analysis of the results.